Reward offered for information about Catonsville hit-and-run that killed girl, 12

Baltimore County Police continued to search for a driver who killed a 12-year-old girl and injured her pregnant aunt in a hit-and-run in Catonsville on Friday night.

The girl, Maria Popal, and her 32-year-old aunt were crossing North Rolling Road at Johnnycake Road when they were struck at about 9:20 p.m., according to police.

Popal was taken to Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her aunt, who police have not identified, was also taken to a hospital. She was in stable condition as of Monday morning, though the condition of her pregnancy was not available, Baltimore County Police spokesman Shawn Vinson said in an email.



Police are searching for the driver, who did not stop, and car involved in the hit-and-run, described as an older Honda Accord, possibly darker in color and damaged on the front passenger side.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information to contact the Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team at 410-307-2020.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information in the case, according to police. Anyone with information can contact the organization with anonymous tips at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

