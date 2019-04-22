Eastpoint Mall carnival canceled after 26 arrests are made on Easter

The carnival at the Eastpoint Mall in Dundalk is canceled for the remainder of the spring after an incident Easter in which 26 young people were arrested during a disturbance and subsequent fights near the event.

In a post on social media, the Eastpoint Mall wrote that the “Jolly Shows Carnival will be closed for the remainder of the days scheduled at Eastpoint Mall.” The carnival was scheduled to run from April 17 through May 5, according to the carnival’s website.

The mall did not offer any further explanation behind the decision. Mall and carnival officials did not return calls for comment Monday.

The carnival was shut down on Easter. Police said officials were “overwhelmed” by the number of people at the event.

As a crowd of about 1,000 people left, police said the crowd became unruly and received several calls of teenagers going into the surrounding neighborhoods, acting rowdy and fighting.

