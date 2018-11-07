Essex girl, missing since September, found in New Jersey

After going missing more than a month ago, a 16-year-old Essex girl has been found and reunited with her family, according to Baltimore County police.

Brooklynn Mackenzie Hays was found at the Newark Penn Station train terminal in Newark, N.J., according to police.

She went missing Sept. 30 and had last been seen leaving her home in the 1500 block of Galena Road in Essex after a fight with her parents, her aunt Connie Matsumoto told The Sun in October.

The Newark Police Department found Hays at the train station after receiving information from the Baltimore County Police Department.

Matsumoto could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday morning.

Baltimore Sun reporter Lillian Reed contributed to this article.

