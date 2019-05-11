Dead body found on Prettyboy Reservoir beach in Baltimore County, police say

A civilian discovered a dead body on the beach of Prettyboy Reservoir in Baltimore County on Saturday afternoon, according to Baltimore County police.

Baltimore County police and fire emergency responders and environmental police responded to a call from the civilian about the body at 2:37 p.m. Responders pulled the body out of the water north of Beckleysville Road bridge.

Police did not release any information about the identity of the body or the cause of death, as of 4 p.m. Saturday.

This story will be updated.

