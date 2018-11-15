BGE to close Baltimore beltway in Sparrows Point Saturday to remove overhead electric lines

BGE will temporarily close the Baltimore beltway in Sparrows Point on Saturday to allow for the removal of overhead electric lines, the utility said Thursday.

The work will require eight separate, 15-minute closures of both the inner and outer loops of the beltway at Exit 43 (State Route 158/Bethlehem Boulevard), as well as Bethlehem Boulevard, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., BGE said.

“BGE asks residents and motorists to be cautious in and around utility work zones for their safety and the safety of our employees,” the utility said in a statement. “BGE is committed to minimizing disturbances to the surrounding communities while this work is underway.”

In the event of inclement weather, the work and closures will occur on Sunday.

“This is part of BGE’s ongoing investment in the energy systems serving our customers,” the utility said. “We routinely inspect and maintain our electric equipment to ensure continued reliable service.”

