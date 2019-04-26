Two children, one adult taken to hospital after crash on Bel Air Road in Baltimore County

Two children and an adult were transported to a hospital after serious crash in the 7100 block of Bel Air Road in Overlea on Thursday night, the Baltimore County Police Department and Fire Department said.

Fire officials tweeted that there were two pediatric patients, one with serious injuries and another with non-life threatening injuries, and that both were transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital in the early evening.

A later tweet said crews extricated an adult patient, who was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The road was shut down temporarily in both directions.

The police department tweeted that it is investigating.