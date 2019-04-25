Man fatally shot in Northwest Baltimore on Thursday morning, police say

A man was fatally shot in Northwest Baltimore on Thursday morning, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Saint Stephens St. for a report of a shooting at about 9:25 a.m., police said in a statement.

Responding officers found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. The man was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. Those with information can also text tips to 443-902-4824.