Baltimore County authorities seek dismissal of claims against them in class-action sexual assault lawsuit

Attorneys for Baltimore County authorities filed motions Monday to dismiss claims against them in a class-action lawsuit that alleges law enforcement and prosecutors fostered a culture to dismiss and cover up complaints of sexual assault.

According to the civil lawsuit originally filed in September and expanded in October, five women with ties to the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, said they were sexually assaulted by UMBC students in separate incidents and that authorities failed to properly investigate, report or prosecute.

Attorneys for Baltimore County police, prosecutors and UMBC argue that the defendants are immune from lawsuits, that the plaintiffs failed to provide enough facts showing authorities engaged in sex- or gender-based discrimination, and that the alleged conspiracy to conceal rapes did not occur.

Lawyers in Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh’s office filed motions on behalf of UMBC, Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger and others. Private attorneys Neil E. Duke and Christopher C. Dahl from Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC, filed on behalf of Baltimore County police.

UMBC spokesperson Dinah Winnick wrote in a statement, "We are encouraged to learn that the Maryland Attorney General has filed documents affirming the high priority UMBC and the individuals named gave to carefully reviewing and responding to the sexual assault allegations."

Lawyers for the attorney general described plaintiffs’ allegations that UMBC conspired with Baltimore County law enforcement to underreport incidents of sexual assault “long on hyperbole but devoid of concrete factual allegations.”

Citing special immunity given to prosecutors, Maryland Assistant Attorney General Wendy Shiff wrote that Shellenberger and other employees in his office were immune from civil liability. She wrote that such protections exist in part so that prosecutors do not make decisions about whom to prosecute based upon the potential for civil damages.

She also referenced the 2018 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision to block a lawsuit against Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby brought by five city police officers who claimed she maliciously prosecuted them after the death in 2015 of Freddie Gray.

The federal appeals court agreed with Mosby’s lawyers that as a prosecutor, she had immunity.

Prosecutorial immunity does not extend to actions that fall outside their duties, such as intimidating a witness, as the Baltimore County suit alleges, according to legal experts.

In one of the cases, two former UMBC female student who were then attending Towson University accused three UMBC baseball players of sexual assault. Bonnie Fox, an investigator in Shellenberger’s office and a defendant in the case, asked a police detective to go to one of the woman’s residences to tell her to stop trying to file charges against her alleged assailants, according to police detective notes.

After the state’s attorney’s office declined to charge the men, one of the women applied for charges directly with a commissioner of a Maryland district court, according to detectives’ notes. She wrote in the application for charges that she was “mentally incapacitated by alcohol and was physically helpless” the night she alleged three UMBC baseball players raped her.

The men told police they drank at bars with two women and then engaged in consensual sex with them after the women invited them into one of their apartments, according to the police reports.

The Baltimore Sun is withholding the women’s names because it does not identify alleged victims of sexual assault.

Shiff wrote that the woman’s application for charges could have been considered harassment, so that the state’s attorney’s defendants “could have reasonably believed that by sending the police officer, they were attempting to provide a reasonable warning or request to stop her behavior so that she would not be charged with criminal or potentially liable civilly for her actions.”

Both Shiff and the other lawyers representing police and UMBC argued that the plaintiffs lacked support showing any violation of equal protection on the basis of sex. “The cursory allegation that ‘female victims of sexual assault were less likely to have their cases investigated than victims of other crimes’ is without support,” Shiff wrote.

Lawyers wrote that plaintiffs did not provide enough facts to show any constitutional or other federal rights were violated as the result of an intent to treat male and female victims of sexual assault differently.

“Despite 832 numbered paragraphs, the Plaintiffs have not pleaded a single fact to show that either the County or the BCPD adopted any policy out of animus towards women,” wrote private attorneys representing Baltimore County Police Department and several of its current and former employees.

They added that the lawsuit places law enforcement in an “untenable position” as police officers, especially those charged with investigating sensitive crimes, “already walk a tightrope.”

“They are constantly subject to suit should they investigate and prosecute the wrong person. This is heightened in rape and sexual assault cases, where the claims are inherently more sensitive,” they wrote.

In response to the filing, the plaintiffs’ lawyer Rignal W. Baldwin V said he had not had time to review all the motions, which were filed late Monday afternoon, but that he “looks forward to addressing any issues the defendants raise.”