Baltimore County corrections officer charged with rape of 13-year-old

A Baltimore County corrections employee is charged with raping a minor after police said a neighbor found him having sex with a 13-year-old Monday.

In a news release Wednesday, the Baltimore County Police Department wrote that Thomas Michael Mannion Jr., 45, of Parkville, faces multiple rape charges after an investigation Monday.

Police wrote that a neighbor saw a juvenile enter the residence where Mannion rents a room before 6 p.m.

The neighbor called the homeowner, police wrote, and gave him permission to search the basement for the intruder.

“Instead, the neighbor found Mannion naked in bed with the juvenile,” police wrote.

The man called police and Mannion, who initially denied the accusation, was arrested, police wrote.

Investigators believe it was the second time Mannion had sex with the 13-year-old, police wrote. Charges against Mannion in court records indicate the alleged offense took place Jan. 1 to Feb. 14.

Mannion is an employee of the Baltimore County Detention Center in Towson, police wrote. He is being held without bond.

No attorney is listed in court records as representing Mannion.

pdavis@baltsun.com

twitter.com/PDavis_LLC