Baltimore County Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash involving 19-year-old

The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a 19-year-old woman Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Tidewater Lane in Middle River at about 1:11 p.m., after a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 struck a woman who stepped into the roadway on Eastern Avenue, according to police.

Police identified the victim as Trinea Anerra Covington, of the unit block of Ambo Circle in Middle River. She was taken to MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, where she later died.

A preliminary investigation revealed Covington attempted to run across Eastern Avenue to catch a Maryland Transit Administration bus that was loading passengers on the north shoulder of Eastern Avenue. The driver attempted to swerve to avoid the woman, but collided with her on the truck’s passenger side, according to police.

This article will be updated.

