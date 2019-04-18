Two injured, six displaced in Baltimore County apartment fire

Two women were injured and six people were displaced after a fire broke out at a Baltimore County apartment complex Thursday morning.

The Baltimore County Fire Department wrote in a news release that firefighters responded to a report of a fire at an apartment in the Wilkens area in the southwest part of the county at 6:26 a.m.

Firefighters found several people trapped in the upper floors of an apartment in the 4300 block of Alan Drive, the department wrote. Crews from the Catonsville and Halethorpe firehouses rescued the residents from a rear bedroom window. The fire was under control at 6:59 a.m.

The department said two women were taken to the University of Maryland Medical Center to be treated for injuries. One suffered serious injuries, but both are expected to survive, the department wrote.

Six people were displaced from their homes as a result of the fire and two cats died, the department said.

Investigators said the fire was “accidental and started on a stovetop in one of the upper story apartments.”

