Catonsville's Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon eliminated on 'American Idol'

Even after the celebrity judges raved about his performance Sunday night, Catonsville’s Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon was eliminated from ABC’s American Idol.

Harmon, a Towson University student, ended up in the bottom two of six contestants and judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan could have saved him, but they chose to keep Laci Kaye Booth.

Having one “save” left as the season reached the final few episodes, the judges voted for Booth to move on. That leaves five singers in the competition.

Harmon, 26, sang the gospel hymn "Swing Low, Sweet Chariot," in his first performance of the night and followed that with "Somewhere" from "West Side Story." The crowd loved both and it seemed that the judges did, also.

After “Somewhere,” Richie told Harmon, he “killed it.”

The show will resume Sunday and crown a winner on a two-hour finale May 19.

Two other contestants from the Baltimore area — Emma Kleinberg of Bel Air and Dimitrius Graham, a graduate of Morgan State University and a Windsor Mill resident — also appeared on the show. Kleinberg made it into the top 40 and Graham reached the top 10.

Harmon is studying vocal performance at Towson, but took a break from school for the competition.