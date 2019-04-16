Baltimore County contestants reach 'American Idol's' Top 10

ABC’s “American Idol” is down to its top 10 performers and two Baltimore County contestants are still singing.

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon of Catonsville and Dimitrius Graham of Windsor Mill advanced Monday as the show knocked out four contestants. They made it through the celebrity round of duets a week ago.

Viewers advanced seven of the 14 singers Monday night and the final three were left to celebrity judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Harmon, who is studying vocal performance at Towson University, is a former janitor who works in administrative support. He performed his original song, “Almost Heaven,” at the piano and easily advanced in voting by viewers.

Graham graduated with a degree in classical music from Morgan State University. He sang “When The Party’s Over,” but had to wait for Bryan to move him into the Top 10.

Emma Kleinberg of Bel Air reached the Top 40, but didn’t advance when the contestants were cut to 20.