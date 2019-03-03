Man arrested with Ravens RB Alex Collins had a previous arrest with a football player in 2016

The man who was arrested on marijuana charges with former Ravens running back Alex Collins last week had previously been in a similar situation with Collins’ teammate, Tim Williams, when police found a pistol and marijuana in the future Ravens linebacker’s car at the University of Alabama in 2016.

Tykheem Jaquon Deundrea Dunaway, 28, of the 10000 block of Barnes Ave. in Owings Mills, posted $5,000 bail after being charged with drug possession with intent to distribute and possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana. He was in a car with Collins during a crash before dawn Friday near the team’s Owings Mills headquarters, Baltimore County police said.

Dunaway could not be reached for comment. He waived his right to an attorney, according to court records, and no one answered a knock on the door of his home.

In the September 2016 incident in Tuscaloosa, Ala., campus police stopped Dunaway, Williams and another man, Leon Brown Jr., about 1 a.m. in the parking lot of a grocery store. There was a bag of marijuana in the center console and a Glock 41 pistol under the driver’s seat, according to a contemporaneous Associated Press report.

Dunaway told police he was holding the marijuana for a man named Brandon Chicken. He was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana in that case. The outcome of the case was unclear.

Williams told police he had bought the gun while home in Louisiana and had a temporary permit for it, the AP reported. Although he did not have the permit, he was able to produce a receipt for the gun and was released on $300 bond.

In the Maryland case last week, Collins, 24, posted a $7,500 bail early Saturday on the same marijuana charges as Dunaway, as well as possession of a handgun in a vehicle. The gun was unloaded, according to Collins’ attorney, Andrew I. Alperstein.

Collins and Dunaway, who were arrested after the crash about 4:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of Dolfield Road, disputed who owned the large jar containing 142 grams, about 5 ounces, of marijuana.

Neither was injured in the crash. Collins told responding officers he fell asleep while waiting for a tow truck.

The Ravens waived the running back on Friday, hours after he was arrested.

After a breakout season in 2017, he had struggled in 2018. He was sidelined by a foot injury in early December, in the middle of the Ravens' run to the playoffs.

