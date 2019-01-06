Early bird tickets for Cosmic Cocktail now on sale
News Maryland Baltimore County

I-895 northbound shut down while officials investigate suspicious vehicle

Lorraine Mirabella
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

Officials shut down part of I-895 northbound near I-295 Sunday morning to investigate a suspicious vehicle.

The Maryland Transportation Authority Police was being assisted by the Baltimore County Fire Department with the investigation, said Corp. Edward Bartlinski, a spokesman for the MDTA police.

Traffic on I-895 southbound was being diverted to I-295.

Officials closed the northbound portion around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. No traffic backups were reported.

lorraine.mirabella@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lmirabella

Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
52°