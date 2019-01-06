I-895 northbound shut down while officials investigate suspicious vehicle

Officials shut down part of I-895 northbound near I-295 Sunday morning to investigate a suspicious vehicle.
The Maryland Transportation Authority Police was being assisted by the Baltimore County Fire Department with the investigation, said Corp. Edward Bartlinski, a spokesman for the MDTA police.
Traffic on I-895 southbound was being diverted to I-295.
Officials closed the northbound portion around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. No traffic backups were reported.
