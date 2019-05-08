State police: One dead in Interstate 795 hit-and-run crash south of Franklin Boulevard in Baltimore County

Police are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run after a person died in a crash on Interstate 795 just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Maryland State Police wrote in a news release that officers were called to northbound I-795 just south of the Franklin Boulevard exit in Baltimore County for a report of a crash.

Upon arriving, officers found a single vehicle that had struck a tree. The driver and sole occupant was taken to Northwest Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses say they saw a car sideswipe the victim’s vehicle, causing him to veer off the roadway and into a tree, police wrote.

Police are searching for a gray 2010 Nissan Rouge SUV, with a Maryland license plate “5DP1267.” The front passenger-side hubcap might be missing and there could be damage to the passenger-side of the car, police wrote.

“Both vehicles were traveling norther when the crash happened, and witnesses told troopers they watched the suspect vehicle continue north after the collision,” police wrote.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-780-2700.

pdavis@baltsun.com

twitter.com/PDavis_LLC