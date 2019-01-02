Felipe's Mexican Taqueria will open at Shops at Kenilworth in Towson

Felipe’s Mexican Taqueria Restaurant will open its first Baltimore-area location, at the Shops at Kenilworth in Towson, in early 2020, a broker for the fast-casual chain said Wednesday.

The New Orleans-based restaurant signed a lease to move into a freestanding building to be constructed on the mall’s lower level, MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services announced. Construction of the 3,500-square-foot space will start in the spring.

Felipe’s operates seven restaurants, in Naples, Fort Myers Beach and Gainesville, Fla., and in Boston. The restaurants are known for “festive” atmospheres and feature craft cocktail bars with a focus on Key lime margaritas.

The Kenilworth mall, owned by Greenberg Gibbons, is anchored by Trader Joe’s, Stebbins Anderson and Jos. A. Bank Clothiers and includes tenants such as South Moon Under, Quiet Storm Surf Shop, Radcliffe Jewelers, About Faces Day Spa & Salon, Atwaters and Italian Gardens.

Two new specialty stores recently opened: Forward Moda, a high-end boutique featuring clothing, shoes and handbags, and Urban Threads Home & Life, a Baltimore-based retailer that sells bedding, window coverings, pillows, tablescapes and loungewear.

