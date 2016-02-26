A woman runs the show, but not the mass, at St. Pius X Catholic Church

Carol Pacione is the top official in the church of a denomination that doesn't ordain women. For 13 years she's been the pastoral life director at St. Pious X Roman Catholic Church — one of a small number of lay leaders who enjoy all the powers and responsibilities of a traditional parish priest, except for the ability to perform the sacraments. It's a role that has helped the Catholic Church cope with a decades-long decline in priestly vocations in the United States while opening a path to leadership for women.