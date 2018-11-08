'Nobody is Above the Law' rallies in Baltimore
Hundreds protested in Baltimore, Catonsville and Bel Air on Nov. 8, 2018, as part of a national response to fears that President Donald J. Trump will quash the Russia investigation. The “Nobody is Above the Law” protests were coordinated to take place in cities across the United States through MoveOn.org as a “rapid response” to Trump’s firing of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his replacement with loyalist Whitaker.
