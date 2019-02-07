Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department warns against phone scam

The Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department on Thursday warned against a solicitation phone call that appears to be a scam attempting to get money or financial information.
“If you get a solicitation phone call from the ‘volunteer firefighter’s association,’ please hang up,” the Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department wrote on Facebook.
The Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department does do fundraising, but with advanced notice. The department does not use robocalls, like the one described in the warning.
“Unfortunately, it’s not unusual,” said Louise Rogers-Feher, a spokeswoman for the Baltimore County Police Department. “[Scammers] take advantage of the fact that, a lot of times, when [they’re] soliciting funds, especially [posing as] volunteer organizations, it’ll sound absolutely on the money, no pun intended.”
Rogers-Feher suggested that anyone who gets a phone call soliciting donations to always hang up and then call the legitimate organization themselves to ask about donating, rather than donating when someone calls.
“It could be real, but you don’t know that unless you make sure there’s verification,” she said.