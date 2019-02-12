Village Junction Bakery-Cafe in Arbutus to reopen, rebrand after temporary closure

The Village Junction Bakery-Cafe, which temporarily closed in early February, will reopen Wednesday, Feb. 13, with extended hours, a new management structure, and promises of a renovated menu and brand.

The bakery will reopen to the public at 7 a.m. in its same location at 1332 Sulphur Spring Drive in Arbutus.

“I never really wanted to close, you know,” said Beth Uhden, the previous owner of the shop. “I really wanted it to keep going, I really did.”

The owners of the shop announced on Facebook that the shop was closing for personal reasons, in a post that has since been deleted.

Uhden now co-owns the shop with Brandon Kostinsky, an Arbutus entrepreneur with businesses in Catonsville and Arbutus. Kostinsky said that when he saw the shop had to close, he was quick to jump at the opportunity.

“I have to have something going on in Arbutus — it’s my heart, I grew up here,” he said.

Uhden said her professional experience before taking over the shop in August 2017 made for some difficult financial situations at the shop. Uhden and Kostinsky declined to go into specifics on the circumstances that led to the closure; the two said they now each own equal parts of the business.

“I will be honest with you, I am a baker. I managed a bakery, but it’s different than being a business owner,” Uhden said.

Among the changes: new, standardized business hours. The shop, which used to operate from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Wednesday through Saturday and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., will now be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week.

Kostinsky said the shop will rebrand, with an expanded menu, to make the shop appeal to a larger customer base. He was not ready to share specifics, but said to look for changes in the next four or five months.

“We do have some big changes coming up, and it’s going to be for the better,” said Uhden.

This story has been updated to more accurately reflect the nature of the shop’s closing.

