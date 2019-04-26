Knife-wielding woman in custody after making threats on UMBC campus

Around 7:30 a.m., a 27-year-old woman entered the Math-Psychology Building from off campus and threatened a staff member and two students with a knife, school officials said. UMBC police arrived “within minutes” and convinced the suspect to surrender; no injuries were reported in the incident.
The incident was “diffused” and poses no ongoing threat to campus, officials said. UMBC Chief of Police Paul Dillon said the woman, who has not been identified pending charges, has no affiliation with the campus. She might face multiple charges, Dillon said.
“While the suspect is now in custody, it is important that the campus community know about this unusual event,” Lisa Akchin, a campus spokeswoman, said in an email.
Human resources and Counseling Center staff are reaching out to the affected individuals to offer support, the email said.