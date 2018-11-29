Arbutus-based Taste of Aloha food truck closes abruptly

Taste of Aloha, a Hawaiian food truck based out of Arbutus, announced on Wednesday on its Facebook page and website that it is “closing operations.”

The news came abruptly. On Tuesday, Taste of Aloha was operating as normal and advertising a location it would be traveling to for serving lunch. On Wednesday, Taste of Aloha’s owners said on its website that truck maintenance and operating costs “just became too much; we gave it our best shot but it wasn’t in the cards” and that it was closed effective immediately.

Taste of Aloha began as a brick-and-mortar restaurant in 2014 and the food truck was put on the road in April 2018.

Taste of Aloha also had a catering business. Its menu included Hawaiian plate lunches of smoked pork shoulder or chicken thighs, poke plates of tuna or shrimp, and grilled burgers and sandwiches. The owners said continuing their catering business now would not be “optimal” on Facebook.

The owners, Robert and Amy Alcain, could not immediately be reached for comment.

On a Facebook post announcing the closure, more than 100 people left comments expressing their sadness that the truck was closing and wishing the owners the best. The post was shared 25 times.

The owners said on Facebook they hope to “try again when we dig ourselves out of the financial hole.”

This story will be updated.

