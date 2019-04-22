Baltimore County police investigating Arbutus stabbing

A 44-year-old man who was stabbed in Arbutus is expected to survive his injuries, Baltimore County Police said Monday afternoon.

The police department responded to the 3800 block of Hollins Ferry Road just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday and located Alexander Maradiaga-Valleciyo, of the 1900 block of Freeway, with a stab wound to his upper body, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined that the victim was in an argument with the suspect, whom they have not identified publicly. Police said the two were in the parking lot of the Speedy Mart on Hollins Ferry Road when the suspect stabbed Maradiaga-Valleciyo before running from the area.

Baltimore County police detectives are “actively investigating” the crime and believe it is an isolated incident.

