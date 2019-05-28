Employee at Roses discount store in Lansdowne sprayed with mace, police said

An employee of Roses discount store in the Patapsco Village Shopping Center in Lansdowne was sprayed with mace but not seriously injured, police said Tuesday.

The employee, who police have not identified, did not require transport to a hospital. Police said the employee was sprayed by a person who was leaving the store with a stolen AC unit and some charcoal.

Police said the call came in at 3:09 p.m. Tuesday. The suspect, who police did not provide a description for, has not been apprehended.

This story may be updated.

CAPTION Baltimore County Police Department spokesman Shawn Vinson and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski give an update on the Baltimore County police officer who was shot while on duty. (Phil Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County Police Department spokesman Shawn Vinson and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski give an update on the Baltimore County police officer who was shot while on duty. (Phil Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore County Police Department spokesman Shawn Vinson and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski give an update on the Baltimore County police officer who was shot while on duty. (Phil Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County Police Department spokesman Shawn Vinson and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski give an update on the Baltimore County police officer who was shot while on duty. (Phil Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore County police continue to investigate the incident in the 3000 block of Linwood Avenue that left a Baltimore County police officer injured and one man dead on Thursday, May 2. The officer, taken to Shock Trauma, was responding to a report of a person with a gun in a home. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County police continue to investigate the incident in the 3000 block of Linwood Avenue that left a Baltimore County police officer injured and one man dead on Thursday, May 2. The officer, taken to Shock Trauma, was responding to a report of a person with a gun in a home. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski talks to reporters outside of Shock Trauma about the Baltimore County police officer shot in Parkville. (Ulysses Muñoz, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski talks to reporters outside of Shock Trauma about the Baltimore County police officer shot in Parkville. (Ulysses Muñoz, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION UMBC introduces Johnetta Hayes as its new women’s basketball head coach. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) UMBC introduces Johnetta Hayes as its new women’s basketball head coach. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION The carnival at the Eastpoint Mall in Dundalk is canceled after an incident on April 21 in which 26 young people were arrested during a disturbance nearby. The carnival at the Eastpoint Mall in Dundalk is canceled after an incident on April 21 in which 26 young people were arrested during a disturbance nearby.

cboteler@baltsun.com

twitter.com/codyboteler