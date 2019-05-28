News Maryland Baltimore County Arbutus Lansdowne

Employee at Roses discount store in Lansdowne sprayed with mace, police said

Cody Boteler
An employee of Roses discount store in the Patapsco Village Shopping Center in Lansdowne was sprayed with mace but not seriously injured, police said Tuesday.

The employee, who police have not identified, did not require transport to a hospital. Police said the employee was sprayed by a person who was leaving the store with a stolen AC unit and some charcoal.

Police said the call came in at 3:09 p.m. Tuesday. The suspect, who police did not provide a description for, has not been apprehended.

This story may be updated.

