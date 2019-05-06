Two brothers charged in Lansdowne shooting that killed 78-year-old woman, police say

Two brothers were arrested over the weekend in connection with a shooting in Lansdowne that left a 78-year-old woman dead from stray bullets, Baltimore County police said.

Deandre Larenzo Buckson, 27, of the 300 block of Bero Road in Lansdowne and Linwood Ronald Buckson, 28, of the 800 block of W. Fairmount Ave. in Baltimore were arrested Friday night, police said Monday afternoon. They are being held without bail.

Deandre Buckson is charged with first-degree murder and his brother is charged with the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, first-degree assault and illegal possession of a regulated firearm, according to online court documents.

Thursday’s shooting, in the parking lot of Lansdowne Shopping Center, across the street from Lansdowne High School, killed Isabel Villalobos De Vasquez of Halethorpe. She was a native of El Salvador.

The altercation had nothing to do with De Vasquez, police said. Officer Jennifer Peach, a spokeswoman for the police department, said the woman was just “in the wrong place at the wrong time.” She had been struck by gunfire “in the upper body” and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The brothers drove to the Speedy Mart at 3815 Hollins Ferry Road on Thursday. Deandre Buckson went inside while Linwood Buckson stayed outside and met with another man for a “drug transaction,” police said.

During the encounter, Linwood Buckson took out a handgun, and he and the other man struggled over the gun, which discharged. The other man took the gun from Linwood Buckson and “fled past the SaveMart across the Lansdowne Shopping Center parking lot,” police said.

Officer Jennifer Peach, a spokeswoman for the department, said the unidentified man “could face criminal charges” if identified.

Deandre Buckson exited the SpeedyMart, took another gun from the vehicle he and his brother arrived in, and ran past the Speedy Mart firing toward the SaveMart, where an innocent bystander was standing, according to police. The bystander was struck in the upper body and “killed as a result of Deandre Buckson firing the gun at the other fleeing male subject,” police said.

De Vasquez was a permanent resident of the U.S. and working to gain citizenship. She was described as a standout congregant of Iglesia Pentecostal Camino a la Vida Eterna, a church in Damascus.

Her family said they are planning memorial services locally before returning her body to El Salvador.

