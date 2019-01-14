Jersey Mike's Subs coming to Lansdowne Station this spring

A Jersey Mike’s Subs is set to open this spring in Lansdowne Station, a mixed-use shopping center and office park in the 3500 and 3600 blocks of Washington Boulevard.

JM Baltimore Subs, LLC, a local franchise owner of Jersey Mike’s, signed a lease for the new restaurant location in Lansdowne Station, but a firm opening date has not yet been set.

Jersey Mikes is a fast-casual restaurant with around 1,500 shops operating or in development. Its menu includes hot and cold subs, wraps and dessert items.

Lansdowne Station is anchored by a 230,000 square-foot Walmart Supercenter and also houses a Petco, Office Depot and an LA Fitness.

JM Baltimore Subs is also opening locations in White Marsh Plaza and yet-to-be-determined spaces in Towson and Westminster. The company expects about 15 people to be employed at each location.

Job inquiries can be sent to jmbaltimoresubs@gmail.com.

