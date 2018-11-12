Lansdowne fire victim identified as Eleanor Jean Daniels, 69

Eleanor Jean Daniels, 69, died after a fire broke out in her home in the 3100 block of Aspen Court in Lansdowne on the night of Friday, Nov. 9., Baltimore County officials said.

The one-alarm fire was called in around 10:45 p.m., officials said. Daniels was pronounced dead at the scene. A fire engine from the English Consul Volunteer Fire Department, was on-scene within six minutes and found “heavy fire conditions,” officials said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Officials said there was a “small explosion” while crews were fighting the fire, believed to be from an oxygen tank that was in the house.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries but were treated on site, officials said. About 40 individuals and 15 units responded to the fire, including units from Lansdowne, Arbutus and English Consul.

On Monday afternoon, the ground surrounding Daniels’ home was still wet and muddy, with planks and boards forming a walkway toward the back of the home, where the fire started, according to county fire officials.

There was a smell of smoke outside the house and a bouquet of yellow and red flowers sat outside the front door.

Daniels’ family could not immediately be reached for comment.

