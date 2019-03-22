Baltimore County recycling facility in Halethorpe closed due to flooding

The Western Acceptance Facility (WAF) in Halethorpe is closed to residents Friday because of “flooding conditions,” Baltimore County officials said Friday morning.
The facility, which accepts residential recycling and waste, is open Monday-Saturday from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. during normal operation. Baltimore County officials did not immediately provide an expected re-open date for the WAF.
While the transfer station in Halethorpe is closed, the Eastern Sanitary Landfill in White Marsh and the Central Acceptance Facility in Cockeysville are open and operating normally, officials said.
Trash and recycling collection are operating normally Friday, despite the rain, according to the county’s solid waste website.
About 1.64 inches of rain were recorded overnight from Thursday into Friday at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.