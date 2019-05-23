Guinness brewery announces summer plans, unveils eco-friendly packaging

Environmentally conscious customers of beer from the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Arbutus can feel a bit better about some of their purchases of to-go packs as the local destination rolls out compostable and biodegradable packaging.

Six- and four-packs of select beers sold from the brewery will be joined together with biodegradable material rather than traditional plastic rings. The packaging rings are “sustainably sourced,” and made from “by-product waste and other compostable materials,” according to officials from Diageo, Guinness’ parent company.

“It’s a small volume right now, but every little bit helps,” said Hollie Stephenson, head brewer at the location in Baltimore.

The sustainable ring packaging is not available for all Guinness products sold at the brewery, just monthly experimental brews, but the company has already removed plastic — which lingers in the environment and can be difficult to recycle properly — from packs of its beers.

The latest batch of beers with biodegradable rings have already sold out. They will likely be used next on batch of a Guinness IPA, exclusively sold at the brewery in four packs of 16-ounce cans.

Stephenson, who’s been brewing for 10 years — in Asheville, North Carolina, and in California before joining Guinness — said she’d like to see the program expand in the future. As an example, she said spent agave fibers from some of Diageo’s other liquor businesses could be used to make the packaging rings.

She also said she was proud that the brewery has incorporated so many old barrels — from the 20th century when the building belonged to Baltimore Whiskey Company — as decoration and accent material throughout the brewery. The brewery has taken other small steps, like eschewing plastic straws, Stephenson said.

It is of the “utmost importance to do what we can” to be sustainable, Stephenson said.

The brewery is gearing up for its first full summer since opening in early August last year. Guinness Brand Ambassador Ryan Wagner said the brewery staff “learned a lot” in dealing with crowds and high demand last year, but added that “May, June and July are a completely different animal” compared to later in the summer, fall and winter.

The outside space at the brewery, featuring an outdoor bar and a large, wide lawn for sitting or for children to run around on “has become really popular,” Wagner said.

Inside, there are tours, tasting and a restaurant that’s open on weekends.

“We wanted to make sure this was a brewery for everybody,” Wagner said — beer aficionados, snobs, Guinness newbies, families and everyone in between.

Starting Memorial Day weekend and running until June 30, customers can get a free, engraved glass at the brewery with any purchase if they sign up for an email list.

For Father’s Day, the brewery has a ticketed, price-fixed menu featuring grilled steaks from noon to 7 p.m. June 16 and 17.

And all summer long, the outdoor bar will be open and lawn games will be out for people to use. There’s ample outdoor seating and plenty of space in the air conditioning inside, too.

No plans are finalized, but Wagner said the brewery also plans to have events for Independence Day and for the brewery’s “birthday” on Aug. 3.

“We’re hoping for good weather,” Wagner said. “We can give an experience to anyone who comes here.”

CAPTION Baltimore County Police Department spokesman Shawn Vinson and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski give an update on the Baltimore County police officer who was shot while on duty. (Phil Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County Police Department spokesman Shawn Vinson and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski give an update on the Baltimore County police officer who was shot while on duty. (Phil Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore County Police Department spokesman Shawn Vinson and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski give an update on the Baltimore County police officer who was shot while on duty. (Phil Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County Police Department spokesman Shawn Vinson and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski give an update on the Baltimore County police officer who was shot while on duty. (Phil Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore County police continue to investigate the incident in the 3000 block of Linwood Avenue that left a Baltimore County police officer injured and one man dead on Thursday, May 2. The officer, taken to Shock Trauma, was responding to a report of a person with a gun in a home. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County police continue to investigate the incident in the 3000 block of Linwood Avenue that left a Baltimore County police officer injured and one man dead on Thursday, May 2. The officer, taken to Shock Trauma, was responding to a report of a person with a gun in a home. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski talks to reporters outside of Shock Trauma about the Baltimore County police officer shot in Parkville. (Ulysses Muñoz, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski talks to reporters outside of Shock Trauma about the Baltimore County police officer shot in Parkville. (Ulysses Muñoz, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION UMBC introduces Johnetta Hayes as its new women’s basketball head coach. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) UMBC introduces Johnetta Hayes as its new women’s basketball head coach. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION The carnival at the Eastpoint Mall in Dundalk is canceled after an incident on April 21 in which 26 young people were arrested during a disturbance nearby. The carnival at the Eastpoint Mall in Dundalk is canceled after an incident on April 21 in which 26 young people were arrested during a disturbance nearby.

cboteler@baltsun.com

twitter.com/codyboteler