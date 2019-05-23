At luncheon for Lansdowne High's Academy of Finance, Comptroller Peter Franchot says decision to end program 'ill-informed'

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot on Thursday expressed his dissatisfaction that the Academy of Finance program at Lansdowne High School is shutting down in two years.
Franchot, speaking at an annual luncheon for the students in the program, said he thought it was “cynical” and “ill-informed” for the school system to end the program.
He also said it was “goofy” that anyone would think the half-credit or one-credit courses some school systems require for students to meet financial literacy requirements for graduation could adequately replace the full Academy of Finance program. Students in the academy magnet program take classes in economics, accounting, personal finance and banking and credit.
Brandon Oland, a spokesman for Baltimore County Public Schools, said the system is “always open to discussion with elected officials about student course options.”
“We strive to offer varying magnet programs that best meet the needs and interests of students and best prepare them for being college and career ready,” Oland said in a statement.
He also provided data showing that the programs at Lansdowne and Overlea high schools — the two schools where the magnet program is offered in Baltimore County — have low enrollment.
In the 2017-2018 school year, for example, of the 40 open seats at Lansdowne, just 16 were filled. At Overlea, which had 75 open seats, just 20 were filled.
Mike Martin, who directs the program at Lansdowne and was recognized recently in Annapolis for his work, said he believes financial literacy is the most important subject that high school kids can learn. He said he was hopeful that Darryl L. Williams, who was named this week the new superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools, and the new hybrid school board would reconsider the decision to end the Academy of Finance.
Martin said it would be “really awesome if [Williams] would reconsider.”