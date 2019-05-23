At luncheon for Lansdowne High's Academy of Finance, Comptroller Peter Franchot says decision to end program 'ill-informed'

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot on Thursday expressed his dissatisfaction that the Academy of Finance program at Lansdowne High School is shutting down in two years.

Franchot, speaking at an annual luncheon for the students in the program, said he thought it was “cynical” and “ill-informed” for the school system to end the program.

He also said it was “goofy” that anyone would think the half-credit or one-credit courses some school systems require for students to meet financial literacy requirements for graduation could adequately replace the full Academy of Finance program. Students in the academy magnet program take classes in economics, accounting, personal finance and banking and credit.

Brandon Oland, a spokesman for Baltimore County Public Schools, said the system is “always open to discussion with elected officials about student course options.”

“We strive to offer varying magnet programs that best meet the needs and interests of students and best prepare them for being college and career ready,” Oland said in a statement.

He also provided data showing that the programs at Lansdowne and Overlea high schools — the two schools where the magnet program is offered in Baltimore County — have low enrollment.

In the 2017-2018 school year, for example, of the 40 open seats at Lansdowne, just 16 were filled. At Overlea, which had 75 open seats, just 20 were filled.

Mike Martin, who directs the program at Lansdowne and was recognized recently in Annapolis for his work, said he believes financial literacy is the most important subject that high school kids can learn. He said he was hopeful that Darryl L. Williams, who was named this week the new superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools, and the new hybrid school board would reconsider the decision to end the Academy of Finance.

Martin said it would be “really awesome if [Williams] would reconsider.”

This story will be updated.

CAPTION Baltimore County Police Department spokesman Shawn Vinson and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski give an update on the Baltimore County police officer who was shot while on duty. (Phil Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County Police Department spokesman Shawn Vinson and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski give an update on the Baltimore County police officer who was shot while on duty. (Phil Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore County Police Department spokesman Shawn Vinson and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski give an update on the Baltimore County police officer who was shot while on duty. (Phil Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County Police Department spokesman Shawn Vinson and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski give an update on the Baltimore County police officer who was shot while on duty. (Phil Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore County police continue to investigate the incident in the 3000 block of Linwood Avenue that left a Baltimore County police officer injured and one man dead on Thursday, May 2. The officer, taken to Shock Trauma, was responding to a report of a person with a gun in a home. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County police continue to investigate the incident in the 3000 block of Linwood Avenue that left a Baltimore County police officer injured and one man dead on Thursday, May 2. The officer, taken to Shock Trauma, was responding to a report of a person with a gun in a home. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski talks to reporters outside of Shock Trauma about the Baltimore County police officer shot in Parkville. (Ulysses Muñoz, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski talks to reporters outside of Shock Trauma about the Baltimore County police officer shot in Parkville. (Ulysses Muñoz, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION UMBC introduces Johnetta Hayes as its new women’s basketball head coach. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) UMBC introduces Johnetta Hayes as its new women’s basketball head coach. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION The carnival at the Eastpoint Mall in Dundalk is canceled after an incident on April 21 in which 26 young people were arrested during a disturbance nearby. The carnival at the Eastpoint Mall in Dundalk is canceled after an incident on April 21 in which 26 young people were arrested during a disturbance nearby.

cboteler@baltsun.com

twitter.com/codyboteler