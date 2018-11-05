Voting on Election Day? Read up on the candidates, issues, and FAQs
Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department rescues 'stuck and struggling' dog from stream

Cody Boteler
The Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department announced on Monday that its swift water rescue technicians successfully rescued a dog from a local stream.

The department was alerted at 3 p.m. Monday that a dog was “stuck and struggling” in East Branch Herbert Run, a stream near the 800 block of Warwick Avenue in Arbutus.

Two trucks responded and a swift water rescue technician was able to extricate the dog from the stream. The department announced on social media the dog had been rescued by 3:15 p.m.

Baltimore County Animal Services was requested to care for the dog, officials said.

