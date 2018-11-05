Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department rescues 'stuck and struggling' dog from stream

The Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department announced on Monday that its swift water rescue technicians successfully rescued a dog from a local stream.

The department was alerted at 3 p.m. Monday that a dog was “stuck and struggling” in East Branch Herbert Run, a stream near the 800 block of Warwick Avenue in Arbutus.

Two trucks responded and a swift water rescue technician was able to extricate the dog from the stream. The department announced on social media the dog had been rescued by 3:15 p.m.

Baltimore County Animal Services was requested to care for the dog, officials said.

CAPTION A Baltimore County officer shot the driver of the SUV that either hit him or was dragging him while he was working security at a strip mall in Parkville. (Christina Tkacik, Baltimore Sun video) A Baltimore County officer shot the driver of the SUV that either hit him or was dragging him while he was working security at a strip mall in Parkville. (Christina Tkacik, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION A Baltimore County officer shot the driver of the SUV that either hit him or was dragging him while he was working security at a strip mall in Parkville. (Christina Tkacik, Baltimore Sun video) A Baltimore County officer shot the driver of the SUV that either hit him or was dragging him while he was working security at a strip mall in Parkville. (Christina Tkacik, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION A house in Towson has a display of what appears to be a man dead laying face down and mangled on the side of the road, prompting some passersby to do double-takes. (Kenneth K. Lam & Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) A house in Towson has a display of what appears to be a man dead laying face down and mangled on the side of the road, prompting some passersby to do double-takes. (Kenneth K. Lam & Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Kevin Plank, Under Armour CEO, has halted work on the nearly 35,000-square-foot mansion he is building in Baltimore County. Kevin Plank, Under Armour CEO, has halted work on the nearly 35,000-square-foot mansion he is building in Baltimore County. CAPTION Several people were injured in a crash involving a charter bus and another vehicle in Baltimore County near Prettyboy Reservoir on Wednesday. Several people were injured in a crash involving a charter bus and another vehicle in Baltimore County near Prettyboy Reservoir on Wednesday. CAPTION Specialist Nicholas Tyson of the Baltimore County Fire Department on the scene of an Essex house fire that sent three police officers and an elderly woman to the hospital Tuesday night. (Christina Tkacik, Baltimore Sun video) Specialist Nicholas Tyson of the Baltimore County Fire Department on the scene of an Essex house fire that sent three police officers and an elderly woman to the hospital Tuesday night. (Christina Tkacik, Baltimore Sun video)

cboteler@baltsun.com

twitter.com/codyboteler