Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department rescues 'stuck and struggling' dog from stream

The Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department announced on Monday that its swift water rescue technicians successfully rescued a dog from a local stream.
The department was alerted at 3 p.m. Monday that a dog was “stuck and struggling” in East Branch Herbert Run, a stream near the 800 block of Warwick Avenue in Arbutus.
Two trucks responded and a swift water rescue technician was able to extricate the dog from the stream. The department announced on social media the dog had been rescued by 3:15 p.m.
Baltimore County Animal Services was requested to care for the dog, officials said.
