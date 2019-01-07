Baltimore County police officer, 85-year-old woman taken to hospital after crash in Halethorpe

Two people were transported to a local hospital Monday morning after a collision between a police car and a civilian vehicle, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.
Police said one officer and an 85-year-old woman, who was driving a Dodge Grand Caravan, were transported with minor injuries. Officer Jennifer Peach, a police spokeswoman, said she expected both patients to be released “pretty quickly.”
Emergency medical services were dispatched shortly after 11 a.m., police said. The incident involving the woman’s vehicle and the police car occurred on Washington Boulevard near Victory Drive in Halethorpe, near a Wawa convenience store and gas station.
The Baltimore County Crash Investigation Team is investigating the incident, Peach said.