Arbutus prepares for annual 'Beautification Day'

The Greater Arbutus Business Association and other local sponsors are gearing up for the town’s fourth annual Beautification Day.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, volunteers can gather for coffee and a light breakfast along East Drive. At 9 a.m. and until 3 p.m., event organizers will be leading cleanup and beautification work.

The beautification work is scheduled to include painting, mulching, flower planting, stream cleanup and litter collection. Music for the event will be provided by local group Tanglewood.

Volunteers can also get a free lunch, provided by some of GABA’s sponsors.

A rain date for the event is scheduled for May 11.

Also in the southwest region of Baltimore County, the Lansdowne Improvement Association will host a cleanup of Hillcrest Park, along 3rd Avenue. The event is scheduled for 8-11 a.m., and the association is providing doughnuts, coffee and cleanup equipment.

