Arbutus, Riderwood and Warren elementary schools test positive for lead in some water fixtures

More schools have tested positive for elevated lead levels in water samples, as Baltimore County Public Schools continues state-mandated testing.

Two hand sinks in Arbutus Elementary School tested positive for lead levels above the “action level” of 20 parts per billion; one hand sink tested at 20.3 parts per billion, another at 25.5 parts per billion.

A hand sink at Riderwood Elementary in Towson tested positive for 21.1 parts per billion, and two hand sinks at Warren Elementary in Cockeysville tested positive for lead — one at 34.3 parts per billion and one at 22.9 parts per billion.

At all locations, BCPS says it is providing bottled water for drinking and turning off water to the specific fixtures until they are replaced and no longer test positive for lead.

In the latest testing findings, fixtures at Timonium Elementary, Lutherville Lab Elementary and Hampton Elementary did not test positive for lead iabove the action level, according to a continually updating list published by the school system online.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, there is no “safe” amount of lead in drinking water, especially for children. Lead can be absorbed through drinking water but not through the skin.

Of the 38 county schools that so far have had results posted, 25 have had at least one fixture with lead above the action level of 20 parts per billion.

A full list of test results can be found at http://www.bcps.org/lead_test_results/.

Number of samples testing positive for lead in Baltimore County schools:

Gunpowder Elementary: 8

Fullerton Elementary: 8

Pot Spring Elementary: 7

Perry Hall Elementary: 6

Fort Garrison Elementary: 5

Carney Elementary: 4

Reisterstown Elementary: 4

Battle Grove Elementary: 3

Chesapeake Terrace Elementary: 3

Millbrook Elementary: 3

Pinewood Elementary: 3

Arbutus Elementary: 2

Baltimore Highlands Elementary: 2

Chapel Hill Elementary: 2

Franklin Elementary: 2

Norwood Elementary: 2

Warren Elementary: 2

Wellwood Elementary: 2

Bear Creek Elementary: 1

Riderwood Elementary: 1

West Towson Elementary: 1

Padonia Elementary: 1

Villa Cresta Elementary: 1

Chadwick Elementary: 1

Logan Elementary: 1

Campfield Early Childhood Center: 0

Hampton Elementary: 0

Edgemere Elementary: 0

Halstead Academy: 0

Elmwood Elementary: 0

Essex Elementary: 0

Harford Hills Elementary: 0

Lutherville Lab Elementary: 0

Martin Boulevard Elementary: 0

Ridge Ruxton: 0

Riverview Elementary: 0

Seven Oaks Elementary: 0

Timonium Elementary: 0

