68-year-old man dies after Lansdowne apartment fire

A 68-year-old man has died from injuries suffered during a recent kitchen fire in a Lansdowne apartment.

William Melvin Riggins of the 2900 block of Lakebrook Circle died May 11, a day after the small, accidental grease fire broke out, according to a news release Thursday from Baltimore County.

He is the fifth fire fatality in Baltimore County this year, the release said.

Riggins was taken to St. Agnes Hospital with minor smoke inhalation from the fire, which was put out at about 7:40 p.m. on May 10, according to the release.

He was transferred to a local hospice facility for treatment of complications from the smoke inhalation and a pre-existing illness. Riggins died at that facility, the release said.