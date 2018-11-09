Units respond to dwelling fire in Lansdowne area of Baltimore County

Baltimore County fire units were on the scene of a reported dwelling blaze in the 3100 block of Aspen Court in Lansdowne.

County Fire Director Tim Rostkowski said the department received a call around 10:45 p.m. for a dwelling fire. He said units responded and were told of an occupant inside.

He said the person had been located and rescued, but their condition was not immediately known. He also said a firefighter may have suffered injury in the response.

No other details were available.

This article will be updated.