With sinkhole repaired, Light RailLink service between North Avenue and Baltimore Convention Center resumes today

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration will resume Light RailLink service beginning at 5 a.m. Friday after Baltimore City Department of Transportation notified MDOT MTA on Thursday night that it completed the necessary road infrastructure repairs to fill sinkholes at North Howard and West Lexington streets.

“We appreciate the prompt completion of these repairs by Baltimore City DOT so that we could restore service to our riders”, MDOT MTA Administrator Kevin Quinn said in a news release. “We also thank our customers for their patience during this time.”

MDOT MTA temporarily suspended Light RailLink service last weekend when repair crews discovered the sinkhole. A free bus bridge had been put in place between North Avenue and the Convention Center to accommodate passenger travel in the Central Business District.

Information regarding the system reopening will be posted on MDOT MTA’s Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as through the rider e-alert system. Customers with additional questions can call the Transit Information Contact Center at 410-539-5000.

