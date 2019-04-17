'Healthy Holly' scandal: Sun reporters discuss their coverage in Reddit AMA

Baltimore Sun reporters Doug Donovan, Luke Broadwater, Talia Richman and Liz Bowie spent a little over an hour Wednesday answering Reddit users’ questions about Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh and her “Healthy Holly” books.

Here’s a sampling of the questions and answers.

What was the first bit of information that started this investigation?

Sen. Jill P. Carter contacted me, saying she had a complaint from a minority contractor in her district about getting work with UMMS. She said the medical system wasn't answering her questions. I told her I would look into it. I reached out to UMMS asking questions about their contracting practices with board members and they declined to provide the information I was seeking. That sparked me digging into more. —Luke Broadwater

Has the Pugh administration been open to working with the Sun in any way during this scandal? And are items you have reported on that you believe are important but no one seems to be focusing on?

Acting Mayor Jack Young and his team which includes almost all of the Pugh administration, except for those who have resigned, are answering questions about the functions of city government. —Luke Broadwater

One of the questions we still have is whether the books were ever double-sold. There were books delivered to the school system, but seemed to disappear off the loading dock. We have not been able to figure what happened to them or where they ended up. We only have receipts showing 60,000 books were printed — but many, many more books were sold. —Liz Bowie

From the standpoint of criminal investigation, is there anything illegal about accepting payment for books if they were never printed? Were the UMMS payments drawn from a public purse? Or is the main investigation focusing on disclosures and perjury?

While we don't know exactly what the criminal investigation is pursuing, we do know that Gov. Larry Hogan specifically requested the State Prosecutor look into the $500,000 sale of books from the mayor to UMMS. There are at least a couple of avenues the investigation could take, including looking into whether sworn ethics forms included full disclosure; and whether all taxes were paid on the mayor's business interests. Once an investigation starts, it can pursue multiple angles. But, again, the governor's request was specifically to look at UMMS and Pugh.

Thiru Vignarajah, a prosecutor who is running against the mayor, offered this analysis on different avenues an investigation could pursue. —Luke Broadwater

Do you have any idea whether the FBI would be involved or if someone has the authority to request an FBI investigation? They wouldn’t have the bias that the local or state prosecutors would have regarding a Baltimore politician.

Not sure about the FBI's involvement, if any. I would say that the state prosecutor's office has disproven allegations of political favoritism. You've had Republican appointed prosecutors convict Republican officials and Democratic appointed prosecutors who have convicted Democratic officials. —Doug Donovan

What happened with the Jeep full of Healthy Holly boxes that Ian Duncan found outside the mayor’s house... Did you tail the vehicle? Also, why won’t BCPS let you see the 8,700 copies locked in the warehouse... where would those orders come from?

The car didn't move while Ian was at the house. The Baltimore City Public Schools System has not let us into the warehouse, saying "it's not set up or staffed for visitors."

The books in the warehouse, "Healthy Holly: Fruits Come in Colors Like the Rainbow," were sent there in 2015. We've seen the receipts showing that this batch of books was printed and sent to North Avenue in August 2015.

There were 19,500 copies sent to city schools headquarters and 1,500 copies sent to Pugh’s Baltimore office. Of those books, nearly 9,000 are left in that warehouse.

District staff recall Pugh representatives coming to retrieve the books from the warehouse on several occasions over the next three years — though they have no documentation showing when or how many were taken. —Talia Richman

Has anyone followed up on Comptroller Joan Pratt's potential connections with any of these dealings?

Pratt has been referring questions to city solicitor Andre Davis. We do know that Pratt and Pugh are co-owners of a business. We don't have any information at this point showing there's anything wrong with that business — but we plan to look into all connections to the mayor's private business interests. — Luke Broadwater

What were you reactions from the Last Week Tonight segment two weeks ago?

As much as its a humor show, John Oliver is one of the late nights hosts who takes local government seriously and demands high standards for ethics. —Luke Broadwater

What's the closest historical parallel to Healthy Holly in Baltimore politics? How did it turn out?