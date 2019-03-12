Maryland Zoo helps rescue endangered dolphins from lake in Bolivia

A team of veterinarians from zoos in Baltimore and St. Louis traveled to central Bolivia to help rescue a pod of endangered dolphins that became stranded in a lake.

Veterinarians from the Maryland Zoo and the St. Louis Zoo helped transport six of about 15 Bolivian river dolphins to a river after the remote lake became cut off from the river that fed it during the past several years.

The team spent about two weeks in October assessing the dolphins’ health and conducting veterinary research before moving them to a nearby river.

Organizations involved in the rescue are working to plan the relocation of the remaining dolphins in the lake, which sits about 150 miles from Santa Cruz.

The Maryland Zoo has been involved in a number of international animal rescues. Last month, the zoo sent its Penguin Coast exhibit manager to South Africa to assist in rescuing hundreds of abandoned flamingo chicks.

Veterinarians from The Maryland Zoo and the Saint Louis Zoo traveled nearly 4,000 miles to rescue dolphins in central Bolivia, where a group of approximately 15 endangered Bolivian river dolphins (Inia geoffrensis boliviensis) were trapped in a lake. The dolphins, known in Bolivia as bufeos, were isolated in the lake surrounded by dense forest and expansive soybean fields, and had become cut off from the main river over the past several years due to run-off from environmental changes in the area.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan