Baltimore Mayor Young names leadership team, including Kim Morton, other veterans of Pugh administration

Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young on Friday announced his executive leadership team for his new administration — selecting five top lieutenants with decades of experience in government, including several who held posts under former Mayor Catherine Pugh.

Young said he’s chosen Kim Morton to serve as chief of staff; Carolyn Mozell as deputy chief of staff for neighborhood and economic development; Pete Hammen as deputy chief of staff for human services; Sheryl Goldstein as deputy chief of staff for operations; and Geri Byrd as deputy chief of staff for administration and external affairs.

“With more than 85 years of combined public service experience, I have full confidence that this team has the ability to hit the ground running,” Young said in a statement.

Three of the five top appointees worked in top posts for Pugh, who resigned this month amid multiple investigations into alleged corruption. The former mayor apologized for the harm she has caused to the city’s image amid a growing scandal over her sales of a self-published children’s book series.

Lester Davis, a spokesman for Young, said he didn’t immediately have updated salary information for the five available.

According to online records of city government salaries, Morton made $183,000 last year; Mozell made $122,000; Hammen made $182,000; and Byrd made $117,000.

Morton has 29 years of public service experience. She’s been a prosecutor and held leadership positions in the Governor’s Office, Mayor’s Office and the nonprofit sector. Most recently, Morton served as former Mayor Catherine Pugh’s chief of staff and the chief of staff at the Department of Public Works.

In 2018, staff members in Pugh’s office were faulted for improperly passing around a city credit card and racking up thousands of dollars in questionable purchases. The card was in the name of Morton, who left the mayor’s office for a job at the city water agency.

Mozell began her public service career in 1985 for a U.S. congressman and has worked in leadership for a city councilman, a state delegate, two mayors and two City Council presidents. Most recently, she served as the chief of staff for Young as council president.

Hammen was a state delegate from January 1995 to December 2016. He was Pugh’s chief of operations.

Goldstein was most recently vice president of the Abell Foundation. She previously served as the director of the Mayor’s Office on Criminal Justice in Baltimore from 2007 through 2012.

Byrd most recently was Pugh’s deputy chief of staff.

