Third annual women's march is underway in Baltimore

Baltimore’s third annual women’s march began this morning with a rally in War Memorial Plaza at City Hall before heading through the streets of downtown.

The march was to head south on Holliday Street, east on Pratt Street, north on Gay Street and then return to the War Memorial for more activities.

“This is Baltimore’s march,” Odette Ramos, one of the organizers said before the event. “This is our march. We want it to be for every woman.”

Local organizers have made a point of emphasizing diversity and inclusion, which they say has characterized their group from the start.

Zainab Chaudry, another march organizer, said prior to the event that the march will celebrate advances made since the first march, including the number and diversity of women elected in November locally and nationally.

“We’re finally beginning to see what America actually looks like from elected leaders who are in office,” she said. “It’s an extra-exciting time to be a woman in our city and our state.”

The Women’s Unity March planned for today in Annapolis was postponed because of the weather. It will now take place in alignment with International Women’s Day in March, organizer Eve Hurwitz said. International Women's Day is Friday, March 8, so the unity march would likely be on March 9.

But another march is scheduled for Carroll County on Sunday. Carroll CAN’s third Women's March is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at Locust Lane in Westminster.

Reporters Jean Marbella of The Baltimore Sun, Lauren Lumpkin of The Capital and Lois Szmanski of the Carroll County Times contributed to this article.