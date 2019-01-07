What they're saying after Joel Fitzgerald withdrew his name for Baltimore Police commissioner

After weeks of scrutiny, Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald withdrew his name for the job of Baltimore Police commissioner, the Fort Worth Police Department announced Monday.

The withdrawal follows a medical emergency involving Fitzgerald’s son, which led Mayor Catherine Pugh’s team to cancel a round of meetings and public hearings scheduled in Baltimore beginning in early January.

Talk to us: What should Baltimore do now in police commissioner search? »

The move means more uncertainty for a department that’s been without a permanent police commissioner since May.

Here’s what people are saying about Fitzgerald’s withdrawal and the path forward.

They think Baltimore was too hard on Fitzgerald

Some think that Baltimore’s public officials, advocates and local media scared Fitzgerald away from the job.

They want more transparency out of the selection process

Others criticized the mayor’s selection process and hope to see more openness and public inclusion next time.

They don’t think Fitzgerald was the right fit

Plain and simple, many felt that Fitzgerald lacked the right demeanor and experience for the job. Whoever the next commissioner is will be tasked with reforming the department and curbing the city’s violence.