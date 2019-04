Baltimore police officers from the Western District responded Saturday night to a report of a shooting.

Arriving about 8:07 p.m. in the 1800 block of N. Payson St., the officers found an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and unconscious, a police spokesperson said.

Medics took the man to an area hospital, and he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.