Official who oversaw scooter pilot program leaving Baltimore DOT, citing 'bullying, intimidation, and outright harassment'

The official who oversaw Baltimore’s dockless electric scooter pilot program and the shutdown of its bike share program has resigned from the city Department of Transportation, citing “bullying, intimidation, and outright harassment, originating from the highest level of leadership.”

Matt Warfield announced his resignation before Monday’s rollout of a controversial draft bill to codify rules for scooters that included criminalizing improper riding with a $1,000 fine and a month in jail. After being roundly criticized, those criminal penalties were quickly removed from of the bill.

Warfield, who was not involved in writing the proposed law, declined to comment Wednesday about his resignation. But in his Jan. 9 resignation letter, obtained by The Baltimore Sun, he attributed it to the Transportation Department’s leadership.

His departure follows an exodus of senior department staffers, including both former deputy directors, which raised City Council concern last year.

“My work has been ridiculed in public, and my core character traits and worth as an employee have been called into question in open meetings,” Warfield wrote in his resignation notice.

“This is a work environment of bullying, intimidation, and outright harassment, originating from the highest level of leadership,” he added. “It is not a work environment anyone should have to endure, and I hope for the sake of this department, and the City of Baltimore, that changes are made.”

In a statement in response Tuesday evening, Transportation Director Michelle Pourciau called Warfield’s departure a personnel matter but said the department “require[s] and insist[s] on respect for every individual working to ensure that our City's transportation improvements reflect a truly 21st century city.”

"I regret that this employee with the Department of Transportation concluded that his contributions have not been sufficiently appreciated,” the director said in a statement. “We will, of course, assess the issues that this employee has raised and where we can make improvements, we will. In the meantime, I wish him only the very best in his future endeavors."

A spokesman for Mayor Catherine Pugh did not respond to a request for comment.

Warfield is moving to Boston for a job as a new mobility planner for the Boston Transportation Department, and his resignation is effective Friday.

“We’re working to find the person to replace him,” Baltimore DOT spokesman German Vigil said. “Matt is an extremely important piece to our agency. We wish him well, and we hope to find a replacement to match his skills and abilities.”

As the city’s top bicycle planner, Warfield oversaw the replacement of the beleaguered Baltimore Bike Share program with the pilot allowing Bird and Lime to place fleets of dockless scooters and bikes on city streets, and he pushed for the expansion of its Downtown Bicycle Network. He also navigated the fight between the city fire department and bike-lane advocates over street-width requirements.

Bicycling advocates praised Warfield’s efforts and raised concerns about the turnover of bike planners at the Department of Transportation. His resignation comes just over a year after his predecessor, Jay Decker, who oversaw the city’s bike share program, left for a job with the vendor of that program.

Jon Laria, chairman of the Mayor’s Bicycle Advisory Commission, called Warfield “a terrific professional” who brought an urban planning background to his role.

Warfield’s departure is “definitely a step in the wrong direction,” Laria said.

Liz Cornish, president of Bikemore, said the advocacy group is disappointed to see the city transportation department lose another bicycle planner.

“Matt Warfield did a lot of good work for the city and really helped advance bike infrastructure,” she said. “We hope DOT moves quickly to fill the vacancy so we don’t lose any of the momentum from Matt’s good work over the last couple of years.”

Laria said Monday’s botched scooter policy rollout could have been avoided if the Department of Transportation had allowed its Dockless Vehicle Committee to review the bill and give feedback, which was the purpose of creating the group.

Despite the misstep, as well as Warfield’s departure, Laria remains bullish about the future of the Bird and Lime scooters in Baltimore.

“I’m still confident we’re on a good path and we’ll come out of it with long-term dockless vehicle program that really could be one of the best in the country,” Laria said.

