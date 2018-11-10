Veterans Day closures in the Baltimore area

Veterans Day is Sunday, but many businesses and services will be closed or canceled in observance of the holiday Monday.

Here’s a roundup of what’s open and closed on Monday:

» Government offices: State government offices closed; Baltimore City government offices closed; county government offices closed in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Harford and Carroll counties.

» Trash pickup: No changes to curbside collection in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard and Harford counties. Landfill and recycling centers in Anne Arundel closed. Harford Waste Disposal Center and Tollgate Yard trim drop-off facility in Harford closed. Baltimore City sanitation yards closed. Landfills and drop off centers in Baltimore County open. Landfill in Howard County open.

» Public schools: Open in Baltimore and Baltimore, Howard, Harford, Carroll and Anne Arundel counties.

» Libraries: Closed in Howard, Harford and Carroll counties. Enoch Pratt Free Library closed. Open in Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties.

» Public transportation: The Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) will operate regular weekday schedule for local bus, metro subway and light rail. The MARC Penn, Camden and Brunswick line trains will operate on the "R" weekday schedule. No service for commuter bus, but Commuter Bus Route 201 will operate on a weekend/holiday schedule. Regular schedule for mobility services. In Anne Arundel, the Yellow and Gold Routes, South County Circulator and Zonal Services will not operate.

» Courts: Maryland courts closed.

» Senior Centers: Closed in Baltimore, Carroll and Harford counties.

