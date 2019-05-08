Man shot after what Baltimore Police describe as road rage incident

Two people were injured late Tuesday night in two separate shootings , Baltimore Police said Wednesday morning.

Police said a 37-year-old man was shot in the leg and lower back — the aftermath of an apparent road rage incident just after 10:50 p.m. May 7 in the 2700 block of West Cold Spring Lane in the neighborhood of Central Park Heights.

The victim was in his car at the intersection of Reisterstown Road and Park Heights Avenue after cutting off another driver police said. Both drivers came to a stop at a red light and began yelling before one of the drivers opened fire on the other, police said.

Police did not release the names of the men involved but said the individual who was wounded was transported to an area hospital to be treated.

An hour before that shooting, police said there was another — unrelated incident — in the Upton neighborhood in the 400 block of Cummings Court that left a 26-year-old woman injured.

The woman was found with a gunshot wound to her stomach and was transported to an area hospital where she was immediately taken into surgery, police said.

Police did not mention a motive for the shooting or identify the victim.

No suspects have been named in either shooting but Citywide shooting detectives and police asked anyone with information about those incidents to call 410-396-2221. Citywide shooting detectives are investigating the non-fatal shootings, and police asked anyone with information about those incidents to call 410-396-2221.

