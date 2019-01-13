Cummings goes on '60 Minutes' to talk Trump

Maryland Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings sat down for an interview with “60 Minutes” on Sunday night’s show, telling anchor Steve Kroft that he is undeterred by recent health problems and prepared to move forward in investigating misdeeds of President Donald Trump.

Now chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, Cummings, 67, was elevated to that position after Democrats won majority control of the House of Representatives in November.

The committee has already begun sending letters to the White House, Treasury Department and Trump Organization to investigate matters such as the use of government aircraft for private business.

Asked if he thought Trump had used his office for private gain, Cummings responded with a sarcastic: “Please.”

Sixty-four previous requests for subpoenas had been blocked by the Republican chairman of the House committee. Cummings acknowledged that future battles for documents are likely to end up in the courts, should the White House block them.

He called Robert Mueller’s forthcoming report on possible collusion between Russians and Trump associates “the elephant” in the room, and said he wanted the contents to be made public, “even if it exonerates the President.”

Cummings, who represents most of Baltimore and lives in the city, underwent heart surgery in 2017 and spent six months of the past year and a half in the hospital. But he told Kroft that he is determined to move forward despite his physical ailments.

“Don’t get it twisted. My knee may be hurting a little bit, but my mind is clear. My mission is clear,” he said.

