Here's what Donald Trump has said about Baltimore

In his speech accepting the Republican nomination for the presidency in July 2016, Donald Trump said, “In our nation's capital, killings have risen by 50 percent. They are up nearly 60 percent in nearby Baltimore.” That was not the only time the city has drawn Trump’s attention. He has periodically tweeted about it.

As he prepares to make a presidential visit here, we look at some of his observations.

• Baltimore just set a record for the coldest day in March in a long recorded history - 4 degrees. Other places likewise. Global warming con! (March 4, 2014)

• Wow, 15 policemen hurt in Baltimore, some badly! Where is the National Guard. Police must get tough, and fast! Thugs must be stopped. (April 28, 2015)

• Blatant and rampant property destruction in Baltimore as the police stand by and watch. Should be a lesson on how NOT to handle riots. SAD! (April 27, 2015)

• Our great African American President hasn't exactly had a positive impact on the thugs who are so happily and openly destroying Baltimore! (April 27, 2015)

• Now that the ineffective Baltimore Police have allowed the city to be destroyed, are the U.S. taxpayers expected to rebuild it (again)? (April 28, 2015)

• The Mayor of Baltimore said she wanted to give the rioters "space to destroy" - another real genius! (April 28, 2015)

• Our country has to come together. We have to start working with, and really liking, each other. The whole world is watching Baltimore. (April 28, 2015)

• President Obama, you have a big job to do. Go to Baltimore and bring both sides together. With proper leadership, it can be done! Do it. (April 28, 2015)

• Hopefully there won't be any problems in Baltimore tonight. Be calm, be cool-do not let anybody get hurt.There is just too much to live for! (April 28, 2015)

• I think Joe Flacco is actually a very elite quarterback. He won a Super Bowl, he did it really to a certain extent with that great arm of his. I would say, absolutely, he is an elite quarterback. (Sept. 21, 2015)

• I see where Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake of Baltimore is pushing Crooked hard. Look at the job she has done in Baltimore. She is a joke! (Aug. 7, 2016)