Clashes with teens have become a polarizing issue in Baltimore. As adults argue, some youth feel ignored.

A chaotic incident involving teenagers at the Inner Harbor Saturday has stoked an anxiety over Baltimore’s young people that has become a perennial — and polarizing — issue.

The Memorial Day weekend incident — in which six were arrested for destruction of property and disorderly conduct — marks at least the fourth time since last summer a large group of youths has been implicated in rowdy, public behavior. In each situation, police charged a number of juveniles with crimes.

But the fallout has lasted long after the crowds of teenagers dispersed. And the debate over possible causes and prevention tactics has split community members over familiar fault lines: teen versus adults, black versus white or city versus county.

Experts say the issue is complex, touching on everything from public safety and infrastructure to segregation and generational differences. And teens say the number of spaces where they can spend time unsupervised is getting too small.

As the end of the school year looms, adults are grappling to answer the question: Where can teens spend free time without getting into trouble?

A persistent problem

Concerns over unattended teenagers have rumbled for years, and sparked anew last summer when nine were arrested at a Baltimore County mall in an incident involving more than 60 young people. The unease was kindled again in March when police said fights broke out among a group of about 300 teens, nine of whom were arrested, at an event at the Eastpoint Mall. And more than two dozen minors were charged with disorderly conduct on Easter after a carnival at Eastpoint was canceled unexpectedly.

Each incident appeared to follow a pattern: large groups of teens gathered in public, some of the teens acted out, police made arrests and communities members responded.

However, the cause of each fracas is more ambiguous. Several community leaders have floated their opinions on social media, attracting both public support and ire.

For example, Baltimore County Councilman Todd Crandell said a local teenage clash was caused by city kids coming into the county and causing trouble. Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen said Crandell’s comments were “dog whistle racism.” The Baltimore police department’s union president, Sgt. Mike Mancuso, cautioned officers Saturday that some youths were “criminals.” City Councilman Ryan Dorsey countered that Baltimore makes its streets “inhospitable” to people, not the other way around. And Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said Saturday’s incident was a “parenting question.”

Despite the assortment of opinions, problems with teens in the Baltimore region have historically been met with the same remedy — the rules for where teens can spend time are tightened.

In the city, a youth curfew has been on the books for about 25 years, with City Council passing a stricter version in 2014. Following the incidents in Baltimore County, new curfews were imposed at several shopping malls and two spring carnivals were canceled.

Those policies make Baltimore teens like 16-year-old Roy’el Byrd feel blocked out by adults, he said.

Roy’el learned the hard way about White Marsh Mall’s curfew when he and a group of friends were unexpectedly asked to leave one weekend.

“If you really want to help society grow, why would you close a mall and not solve the problem that led to the ruckus?” he said.

Searching for entertainment

Baltimore teen Skye Nelson does not have a lot of money to spend on activities, so spending time outside and in public spaces like shopping malls is a cheap alternative.

Before the incident Saturday, Skye said she enjoyed ambling around the Inner Harbor after school. These days, the 15-year-old feels there are seemingly few places were she can go without an adult.

"Baltimore is not that big," she said while seated on a waterfront bench near the Baltimore Visitor Center.

In a city like Baltimore, the legacy of racial segregation still permeates teens’ search for entertainment. And experts say that young people who gather in large groups are often seen as inherently troublesome — whether the teens are actually causing trouble or not — especially when the young people are black.

Like discrimination in housing policy, entertainment in Baltimore is redlined, according to Lawrence Brown, an associate professor at Morgan State University who studies racial segregation and equity.

The dwindling down of the city’s recreation centers since the 1970s, limited venues for young people to hang out, and failure to allocate resources equally in Baltimore’s historically black neighborhoods all play a role in the places young people congregate, Brown said. Some of the incidents in Baltimore County suggest that teens were traveling to the malls by public transportation — which in turn made it harder to leave quickly when they were told to disperse.

Segregation in Baltimore is commonly referred to as the “white L” and “black butterfly” for the shape of the communities’ geographic outlines, Brown said.

“There are very few places for recreation and youth programming in the black butterfly,” he said. “Young people will go wherever there is opportunity to go to a nice place and congregate.”